Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Dhoopar Pose For Family Portrait Along With Oreo Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar had a gala time with his family during a getaway from the city. He, along with his wife Vinny Arora, took a trip and had the most amazing time together. Dheeraj Dhoopar also posted several pictures of himself having fun with his pet Oreo Dhoopar.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar too posted a number of pictures in which she could be seen enjoying her time with Oreo Dhoopar and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The happy family also together posed for a family portrait and the trio looked joyful as they were all smiles. Fans lauded the happy couple and called them as goals.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, his wife and pet pose for a family picture

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media account to share a picture of his family. The actor captioned the post as Family Portrait and added a few emojis. He, along with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar, posed for the picture. Their adorable pet Oreo Dhoopar too was seen glancing into the distance. Fans found this picture incredibly adorable and praised the couple for sharing it. The fans also spoke about their love for the background and how beautiful it looked.

Prior to this picture, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a video in which he could be seen walking towards the camera in a rather stylish fashion. The clouds and mountain behind him looked spectacular and served as a good backdrop for his video.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar too shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she can be seen playing with Oreo Dhoopar. The two seemed to be having a gala time as they ran around the lush green grass beneath their feet. Vinny Arora Dhoopar was seen laughing and having a great time with her pet. Fans in the comments adored the video and lauded the duo. The IGTV video was later uploaded to Oreo Dhoopar's personal Instagram handle where the full-length video could be watched.

Both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar have given fans major couple goals throughout their Instagram feed. The couple is often seen uploading cute pictures of themselves which fans have adored. The adorable and picturesque photoshoots that the couple does together have been lauded by fans who wish to see more of them due to their amazing bonding that can be seen through their posts.

