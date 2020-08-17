'Naagin 5' Fans Laud Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal's Grand Entry In The Show

Naagin 5 made a kick-start with a new storyline and a fresh set of actors. Recently, in the latest episode of Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal made a grand entry in the show as Bani and Jai. Surbhi Chandna would be seen playing the role of reincarnation of Naageshwari while Mohit would be seen in the role of reincarnation of Hriday. The role of Nageshwari and Cheel Aakesh was played by Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar. As Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal entered the show, netizens hailed the duo and also showed their excitement to see both together in Naagin 5.

Fans laud Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in Naagin 5

Naagin 5 episode updates

In the recent episode of Naagin 5, Aadi Naagin is seen explaining the last part of the story where she promised her lover that she will reincarnate to meet him again and this time, they will be together forever. The show takes a leap and the reincarnation of Aadi Naagin, Bani is seen preparing for her best friend's marriage. Bani meets a simple and kind-hearted man Jai who turns out to be the reincarnation of her love interest Hriday but Bani has no clue about this. Cheel Aakesh's reincarnation comes at Bani's friend's marriage and stops it as he says he slept with her. The marriage ends with Bani consoling her best friend and Jai going to confront the boy.

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the story of love and hatred. The history of Naageshwari, an Aadi Naagin who was separated from her lover because of a fight between Cheel and Naag. The story will also see an antagonist Cheel Aakesh who is obsessed with Naageshwari and would do anything to be with her. Naageshwari will take a rebirth along with her love interest Hriday and enemy Aakesh to unite with Hriday and kill Aakesh. It would be interesting for the fans to see who will succeed in this game of love, revenge and hatred.

Naagin 5 cast

Hina Khan as Naageshwari

Dheeraj Dhoopar as Cheel Aakesh

Mohit Malhotra as Hriday

Surbhi Chandna as Bani

Mohit Sehgal as Jai

