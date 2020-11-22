Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora's Trip To Maldives Gives #travelgoals For Couples, See Pics

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar are a popular television couple both on-screen and off-screen. The two tied the knot in Delhi on November 16, 2016. They celebrated their honeymoon in the gorgeous islands of Maldives and have been a fan of the beaches ever since. The couple has been spending their vacations and anniversaries at the Maldives all these years.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar & Wife Vinny Coordinate Their Swimsuits; Check Out

A roundup of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's Maldives trip

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora first met on the sets on Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in the year 2009. Their love story reportedly began after that and have been one of the cutest television couples ever since. The two recently celebrated their fourth anniversary in the Maldives. They even spent their Diwali on the island.

The Kundali Bhagya actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar in a recent interview with Pinkvilla said that the couple had spent their honeymoon in January 2017 at the Maldives and going back there to celebrate his anniversary makes him feel good and nostalgic. He also said that the vacation gives them some family time to post their hectic work schedules and shoot routines.

The couple has been sharing a lot of sizzling pictures on their Instagram and the fans can’t stop drooling over the scenic beaches and clear waters. The couple were staying at the Hard Rock Hotel at the Maldives. See the pictures here.

Vinny Arora's Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora took to her Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of the two on their anniversary. The couple was seen sitting by the pool showing their backs. Vinny was seen leaning on Dheeraj's shoulder. See the cute picture here.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram

The actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar also took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar Happy Anniversary. He posted a series of pictures of the two, from the same day and location. Vinny can be seen wearing a yellow bodysuit with a pair of distressed denim shorts whereas Dheeraj can be seen wearing a black and white Hawaiian shirt with red boxers. See his post here.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Wife In Maldives

If you haven't had enough of the Maldives trip here are more pictures from their Maldives trip. Including some poolside breakfast. Water Sports and Couples cycling. Take a look.

Also read: Was Dheeraj Dhoopar A Fashion Designer Before Becoming An Actor? Details Inside

Also Read: Was Dheeraj Dhoopar A Fashion Designer Before Becoming An Actor? Details Inside

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar Shines Once Again In 'Mera Dil' Music Video

Image Credits: @dheerajdhoopar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.