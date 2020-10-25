Was Dheeraj Dhoopar A Fashion Designer Before Becoming An Actor? Details Inside

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in the T.V. show Kundali Bhagya, is becoming one of the emerging faces of the television industry. The award-winning actor has done well to establish his name as an actor in the last couple of years. However, there are some Dheeraj Dhoopar facts that even his die-hard fans may not know.

ALSO READ: 'Dheeraj Dhoopar & I Experiment With Styles', Says 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-star Abhishek Kapur

Dheeraj Dhoopar trivia about his fashion design passion

Apart from being an actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar is also a fashion designer. He was a professional fashion designer before he actually became an actor. In fact, many of the jackets that he wears that are visible in his social media posts are the ones that he has designed himself! The love and obsession of Dheeraj Dhoopar for his jackets are well-known. The actor owns more than 50 jackets and designs most of them himself, according to his interview with Pinkvilla. Unfortunately for his fans, they don’t get to see any of these jackets in Dheeraj Dhoopar’s shows as their costumes depend upon the character that they are playing.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar Recreates Popular Dialogue From 'Hum Tum' With Wife Vinny Dhoopar

The actor has also revealed in the interview that he has always been interested in modelling. That seems to have clearly moulded Dheeraj Dhoopar to be more outgoing and creative in his own fashion sense, something that is very important for every actor. He has also revealed that Saif Ali Khan is one of his fashion icons.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar Gives Glimpse Of His Reception Look With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-stars

Take a look at some more interesting Dheeraj Dhoopar facts

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut in the T.V. show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and was also seen in many commercials before establishing himself as an actor. Some more of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s shows include Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and last but definitely not the least, Kundali Bhagya. The actor has a variety of television shows under his belt.

Quite recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar has also taken up a role in Naagin 5. This role has come as a change in otherwise a very consistent role choice in his career. His fans can maybe expect the same level of variety in Dheeraj Dhoopar’s roles as they can see in his fashion sense!

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar's Adorable Photos With Vinny Arora Dhoopar Shell Out Pure Couple Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.