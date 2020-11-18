Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar & Wife Vinny Coordinate Their Swimsuits; Check Out

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are currently relishing their getaway to the Maldives as they recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary there. The man and wife have been lately shelling out major couple goals as well as vacay goals for fans with their mushy photographs from the scenic locales of the South Asian Island. After having the internet swooning over their adorable couple photos with a stunning view from their hotel room, the couple has now raised the hotness quotient a notch higher as they enjoyed a nice swim in their twinning blue swimwear.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Wife In Maldives

Dheeraj and Vinny's photos from the Maldives trip are all things aww-dorable

After making headlines with their anniversary post two days ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are winning the hearts of many yet again as they posed amid the blue waters in twinning outfits. Yesterday, i.e. November 17, the couple shared glimpses from their we-time by the clear blue sea in the Maldives. In the pictures shared by Dheeraj, the couple is seen taking a stroll on the beach as they walked holding hands in their colour-coordinated swimwear.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar Rings In Karwa Chauth With Wife Vinny, Gives Sneak-peek Into Celebrations

While Vinny looked nothing less than stunning in a blue and white striped bikini with her hair let loose, her hubby decided to go shirtless and rocked a pair of tie-dye blue shorts. The duo also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses to round off their outfits. As soon as Dheeraj shared his vacation pictures with Vinny on Instagram, hundreds and thousands of fans including his peers from the television fraternity showered them with immense love in the comment section of the post.

Check out Vinny and Dheeraj Dhoopar's photos below:

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar Shines Once Again In 'Mera Dil' Music Video

Now, earlier today, Sasural Simar Ka took to his Instagram handle to flaunt his tan in a '#nofilter' selfie. In the shirtless picture shared by him, the 35-year-old sported a rugged look comprising an unkempt hairdo and a full-grown beard with the beautiful blue waters in the background. Sharing the selfie on his official handle, he captioned the post writing, "Just showing off my tan!! #nofilter (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Sharad Malhotra's Pic With Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhooper Wins Over Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.