Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Wife In Maldives

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar spent their wedding anniversary in style at the Maldives. They shared a few pictures from their anniversary on Instagram as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary amid Diwali. The couple flew down to the Maldives to celebrate their wedding anniversary amid the pandemic. Check out some of their pictures below:

Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife celebrate anniversary in the Maldives

Dheeraj Dhoopar was dressed in a pair of red swimming trunks. He paired it with a floral-print black shirt and completed his look with a pair of funky sunglasses. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar wore a yellow tank top and paired it with denim shorts. She completed her ‘vacation look’ with a pair of glasses and posed for pictures with her husband.

Many of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's fans and celebrity friends sent them virtual wishes. They left adorable comments wishing them a happy wedding anniversary. One Instagram user wrote the cutest comment for them by congratulating them and wishing them good luck and love.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar met on the sets of the show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in the year 2009. After dating for several years, the couple tied a knot in 2016 in Delhi.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar appears in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. He plays the character of Karan Luthra in the show opposite actor Shraddha Arya, who plays the character of Preeta Arora. The show follows the love story of the lead actors Preeta and Karan who are destined to be together but several consequences keep them away from each other.

