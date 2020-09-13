Best Actor To TV Icon, Here's Dheeraj Dhoopar Flaunting His Accolades Like A Boss

Model-turned-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg essaying the role of Ansh. Ever since then, he had been roped in to be a part of hit daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and more. Recently, he also made a cameo appearance in Naagin 5 alongside Hina Khan and currently, he is headlining the cast of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

The journey of the actor wasn’t an easy one. After featuring in several commercial advertisements, entering in TV industry changed the dynamics of his career completely. The actor has won several awards for his stupendous acting prowess. From Best Actor to becoming a TV Icon, he has been awarded by prestigious accolades related to the TV industry. Take a look at all of it here:

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s accolades collection

Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020

Cannot begin to explain how blessed I am feeling on receiving this prestigious award! Thank you fans - friends & family for all the love & for always standing by me in this journey, wouldn’t have been here today otherwise ♥️ . Getting a national award has been one of my many dreams & I’m happily ticking that off my list today.

TV Icon of the Year at Lions Gold Awards

Most Viewed Show at High 5 on Zee5

High five ✋! Just like the award says , to our entire Kundali fam for collectively putting in all the love & efforts. I’m truly humbled & I’m sure so are all of you

Best Actor at TIIFA 2019

Whoa!😊Just received yet another award for the #BestActor today and got to know that we have begun the year with a trp of 3.3. What an amazing feeling

Favourite Jodi at Zee Rishtey

Slept tight last night cos dreams have finally began to come true ❤️can’t thank you enough @ektaravikapoor @zeetv @zee5 & all you amazing people for loving Karan Luthra as much as I do ! Congratulations guys, WE WON!!!!!!

Best Actor at Kalakar Awards 2020

What is next in store for Dheeraj Dhoopar?

Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon feature in a romantic music video with his Naagin 5 co-star Heena Khan. Sharing an adorable picture of the duo, Hina Khan announced the news on Thursday, September 10. Both Dheeraj and Hina are all smiles and are embracing each other as the camera captures them.

