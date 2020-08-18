Dheeraj Dhoopar's Career Graph From His Modelling Days To 'Naagin 5'

Dheeraj Dhoopar is an Indian actor and model. He has been in the news lately as he has been cast as one of the lead characters in the upcoming supernatural show Naagin 5. Here is the career graph of Dheeraj Dhoopar and his journey towards being one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry today. Read further ahead.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Thanks Crew Of The Show As He Wraps Up Shoot

Dheeraj Dhoopar career graph

Dheeraj Dhoopar started his career as a model and has featured in over a hundred advertisements for big brands like Maruti Suzuki, Parker, Dabur Honey, Samsung Galaxy, Videocon Mobile, and many more. Later, in 2009, the actor made his acting debut with the Hindi language daily soap, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The actor played the lead character of Ansh in the series that aired on the channel Colors TV. Dheeraj Dhoopar was cast opposite Vinny Arora in the show, and romance started to brew between the two on the sets of the serial. After dating each other for over seven years, the two tied the knot on November 16, 2016.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Cast: Hina Khan As Aadi Naagin, Dheeraj Dhoopar As Cheel Aakesh & Others

After Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg went off-air, the actor appeared in many daily soaps like Star Plus’ Behenein, playing the character of Bhavesh Patil. He even played the character of Sushant in SAB TV’s Mrs Tendulkar and the character of Shikhar in Zindagi Kahe- Smile Please that is the remake of a Korean drama. He also made a cameo appearance in Sony TV’s Kuch Toh Log Kahengey.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Dhoopar Pose For Family Portrait Along With Oreo Dhoopar

In 2013, Dheeraj Dhoopar played the lead character of Prem Bhardwaj in Colors TV’s most popular show at the time, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor was cast opposite Dipika Kakar and their on-screen chemistry gained a lot of praise to the show. Sasural Simar Ka helped the actor become a household name and got him a lot of fame. After Sasural Simar Ka, Dheeraj Dhoopar played the lead character in another very successful daily soap, Kundali Bhagya, opposite Shraddha Aarya. The show made the two actors win multiple awards throughout the years they were a part of the show.

Recently, in 2020, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in for the fifth installment of the supernatural Indian television daily soaps, Naagin 5. Other lead casts for the series include Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra. The shooting for the series has been started.

Also Read | Mohit Malhotra Excited To Work With 'Naagin 5' Co-stars Hina Khan And Dheeraj Dhoopar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.