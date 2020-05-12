EXCLUSIVE: 'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Changes His Look Every 3 Months; Know Why

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has often been credited for his stellar screen presence, as well as his fashion sense. Many of his contemporaries regard the actor as one of the most stylish stars in the television fraternity. His quirky looks and unique sense of style is much appreciated by his fans.

In an exclusive interview, Dheeraj Dhoopar revealed the secret behind his fashion choices. He also spoke about branching out and starting his own business in fashion. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared his idea of starting his own brand or consultancy and also revealed what his fans can expect from the brand. Here's what Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar has to say about his fashion and his brand.

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about his fashion sense

What is the secret to your style statements?

''I keep myself updated with whatever trend is going around the world. I keep (looking), this is also one of the time pass which I do during the quarantine. I follow a lot of men fashion pages. I try to update myself with whatever the trend is going on right now and I style myself keeping those things in mind. The good thing is people are appreciating the efforts, I am happy. Very soon I’m planning to get into men’s styling as well I have told this earlier as well but I’m planning to start my own brand in men’s styling now.''

So, what can the fans expect from the styling brand of yours?

''We will kind of cover the bridge between the designers, the stylist and the public. So, if anybody wants some designer outfit or if they want some help with the styling, my brand, my consultancy will provide those kinds of options to people.''

You are often seen sporting trendy hairstyles, what do you have to say about that?

''I almost get 1000 messages on a daily basis on what hairstyling brand what products do I use. Yes, I am happy people are appreciating the efforts and I feel great about it because this is what I started when Kundali (Bhagya) started. I wanted to give a different style to the character and replicate it and I continue to make sure that every three months I change the style so they should not get bored of it. Mostly I get compliments about it and nobody has ever corrected me with what kind of hairstyle which I make, which I’m happy about.''

