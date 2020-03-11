Shraddha Arya Shares A Fun Off-scree Rapport With 'Kundali Bhagya' Co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya is counted amidst the most successfully running drama TV shows on Indian Television currently. In fact, in 2019, Kundali Bhagya also bagged the ITA trophy for the best show on the silver screen alongside several other awards in different categories. The lead actors of Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's sizzling onscreen chemistry has made this Ekta Kapoor serial such a massive hit amidst the audiences.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar who play the much-in-love married couple on the show, also share a close bond in real life. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar share a warm friendship with each other. The two have been spotted on various occasions the two have spotted together. Be it indulging into BTS masti or making some fun tik-tok videos. Both Shraddha and Dheeraj aka Preeta and Karan truly enjoy each other's company and these photos are proof. Take a look-

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya's shares a fun offscreen rapport with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha Arya wished Dheeraj Dhopar on social media with this fun-picture

Shraddha took to her Instagram account to wish her fellow-actor and friend Dheeraj with this cute picture. She not only wished him "Happy birthday" but also mentioned about Dheeraj Dhoopar's goofy pose in the pic.

When Preeta and Karan danced on the tunes of 'Wakhra Swag'-

Irrespective of the hectic shooting schedule of Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar do not fail to miss out on any fun-filled moments. In this video shared by Shraddha, the two actors can be seen having a gala time while dancing on a popular party track.

The Poutfie

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar look like a house on fire in this uber-cool selfie. The two look really cute while making a pout face for this picture.

