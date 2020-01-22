'Kundali Bhagya' Star Dheeraj Dhoopar's Dapper Looks That Are 'soopar Dhoopar'

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen opposite actor Shraddha Arya in the hit television show Kundali Bhagya. Apart from being an actor, he is also a model as well as a reality show host. He has a lot of fan following and is very active on social media. The actor has been acknowledged for his acting and his screen presence, as well as his fashion, looks. Many have complimented the actor for being one of the most stylish men in the television fraternity. His quirky looks and unique style is much appreciated by many. Check out some of the best fashion looks of the Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Dheeraj Dhooper's photos

Dheeraj Dhoopar graced the Gold Awards 2019 wearing a patterned suit and a pair of glasses. The actor wore a black coloured turtle neck underneath the suit. He took home the awards for Gold Award for Best Actor Male that night.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar wore an all-black outfit and complemented the look with a bright pink coloured jacket. The actor wore a pair of dark goggles to complete the look. He accessorised the look with a silver-coloured chain.

Dheeraj Dhoopar made heads turn in a denim on denim look. He wore a light coloured denim shirt and similar coloured jeans. She wore a patterned jacket to highlight the look. He looked dapper and his fans claimed that he looked ‘smart’.

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in a red and white coloured suit with checks. The actor wore a plain white coloured shirt underneath the suit. He complemented the look with a pair of white coloured kicks and a pair of glasses.

Dheeraj Dhoopar looked regal as he gave his fans some fashion goals. He wore a cheetah print turtle neck shirt underneath a patterned button-down shirt and wore a pair of mustard coloured pants. He completed the look with a navy blue coloured jacket. He accessorised the outfit with a heavy silver coloured chain and a pair of dark coloured shades.

