EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar Thanks His Wife And His Dog For Lack Of Quarantine Blues

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar has been homebound like most celebrities. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the actor has been spending time at home with his family. In an exclusive conversation, Dheeraj Dhoopar candidly spoke about his life in the COVID-19 lockdown. He also revealed if he had any quarantine blue and what it has been like to spend a lot of time with his wife Vinny and his dog Oreo.

Although he maintains that he misses work, he said that he is glad to be stuck with his wife. Dheeraj Dhoopar complimented Vinny Arora Dhoopar saying that she is an exceptional cook. He also gave an insight into how his dog feels now that he is home all the time. Here's what Dheeraj Dhoopar has to say about his life in the lockdown.

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about life in lockdown

How is the quarantine treating you?

Good. When it started, it was good. It was kind of a holiday for all of us because I used to shoot almost every day for 12 hours and then taking time in the traffic, so almost 15 to 16 hours on a daily basis and then when all this started, it was like okay. But we didn’t expect that this will be this serious and all. Now I am just hoping every day, every morning I wake up with a hope that I will read something positive about this that the vaccination has come or something, that will give us good news and we will get back to work. I’m dying to get back to work actually.

Did you experience any quarantine blues, if yes, how are you getting rid of them?

Not quarantine blues. I’m spending a lot of time; I got a chance to spend a lot of time with my wife and my dog. My wife is pampering me with great food, she’s a great cook actually. So, I’m relishing different, different dishes almost daily. So, there’s no quarantine blue. Yes, as I told you I was working continuously, suddenly when you are out of your work and, when you are sitting at home for long then you feel oh, something is wrong. You have to get back to work. It’s not only with me, but I think everyone [in the industry is going through the same thing.] I am also taking some time out for exercising as well because it is necessary as I am eating a lot nowadays. So, I need to be in shape as well. So exactly there are no quarantine blues as such.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar shares a lot of photos and videos during the lockdown. But you have been quite selective with your use of social media, why so?

This is a very personal choice, I think. It is a very random thing; whatever she likes she posts on her social media account and whatever I like (I post). Actually, l am a bit selective about what I post on my social media account because this is something I am very particular about and my team even knows about it because I don’t go all out. I’m more into fashion, I’m more into styling, I’m more into hairstyling and all. I make sure that my posts are around that only so I don’t make those kinds of (posts). Like my wife she is more into cooking nowadays so she is posting a lot of stuff about cooking and all so she’s really good at that. But I’m good with pictures actually I’m not very good with the videos so I prefer posting pictures.

With all the hectic routine we hardly get time to spend with our pets, so how is your pet dog reacting to you being home so much?

It’s a picnic for him actually, his name is Oreo. I think it’s a picnic for him, he’s so happy and he is astonished by the fact that why I am around 24 hours? You know, he has a habit of seeing me only in the mornings when I leave for the shoot and in the night when I come back from the shoot but nowadays he must be feeling how come he’s at home and pampering me with the yummiest food and everything. So, I think he must be happy and he’s my playmate, I play with him a lot and I’m really happy that I have him in the quarantine period otherwise I would have been bored.

