Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar's Social Media Account Hacked, Actor Confirms

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for his stint on the show Kundali Bhagya, recently revealed to his fans that his Facebook and Instagram handle was hacked. Dheeraj Dhoopar also informed his fans that he was able to retrieve his account after filing a police complaint with the respective social media handles. Dheeraj's fans grew concerned when he released this sudden message. The Kundali Bhagya actor shared a statement on his Instagram story as well on his Twitter account about the same.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar informed his fans about his social media accounts being hacked

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar also informed his fans to ignore all the unwanted messages and screenshots being shared about him. The Kundali Bhagya actor also revealed that one of his fan clubs has also been hacked. Check out Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar's statement on his Instagram handle.

The Kundali Bhagya actor recently shared a goofy video

Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared about the same on his Twitter handle. The Kundali Bhagya actor's fans also got worried after hearing the news. Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar's tweet.

Pls read this 👇 pic.twitter.com/XtnurLl4Cd — Dheeraj Dhoopar (@DheerajDhoopar) April 15, 2020

The Kundali Bhagya actor recently shared a goofy video on his social media handle. The video was captured by his wife Vinny Arora. Dheeraj can be seen breaking into sudden laughter while sipping onto his tea. Dheeraj's caption was also literally all of us when we cannot stop our laughter. Dheeraj captioned the post saying that his 'problem' is that he cannot stop laughing once he cracks up. The actor had all his fans swooning over his infectious laughter under the post. Check out Dheeraj's post.

