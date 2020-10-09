Dheeraj Dhoopar Teases New Twist In Story, Shares Pic With 'Naagin 5' Co-star Surbhi

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Naagin 5. Fans have been loving the show with the new cast and thus are eager to see what could follow as the story heads forward. Thus Surbhi Chandna too posted a sneak peek from a different angle of the same shot. Fans have gotten excited to see what’s in store for the next episode of Naagin.

Dheeraj Dhoopar gives fans sneak peek into Naagin 5

In the post uploaded by Dheeraj Dhoopar, he can be seen standing behind Surbhi Chandna as she looks confused. A similar picture was uploaded by Surbhi as well but from a different angle. Dheeraj Dhoopar simply captioned the image as coming soon and now fans are quite eager as to what they can expect from the upcoming episode. Similarly, Surbhi Chandna simply hinted in her caption that her character is confused between the several realms present in the storyline of the show.

Therefore, fans have grown eager to know how the makers will progress with the story. Prior to this, Surbhi also uploaded a video that served as a promo for the upcoming episode. In the promo, Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen standing in front of her with wings on his back thus revealing a major truth about himself. The two entities then engage in a small battle as they exchange dialogues. While they are at it, Surbhi’s character tries to choke Dheeraj Dhoopar's character. However, she fails and Dheeraj Dhoopar advances towards her.

This then results in a raging battle between the two. It can be observed that the pictures uploaded by the actors were taken from this promo shot of the two. As Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character advances towards Surbhi, he pulls out a knife. The promo then concludes seconds before Dheeraj Dhoopar is about to stab her with the knife to possibly end her life. Fans watched the promo and grew concerned for Surbhi’s character and are now eager to watch what the outcome of the show will be when the episode finally airs at 8 pm on Colors TV.

