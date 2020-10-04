When Surbhi Chandna Helped Her Mom In Kitchen Making Idlies Watch

Surbhi Chandna often entertains her fans with goofy videos and gives a sneak-peek into her personal life. In the recent past, the actor shared an IGTV video featuring her mother, wherein Chandna helped her mother cooking after a very long time. She added that due to her busy schedule, she fails to help her mother in the kitchen but during the lockdown, she took the opportunity to do so. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's videos.

Surbhi helps her mother in kitchen

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna shows how to give the regular top a makeover; See video

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram video was recorded by her grandfather. She starts with surprising her mom with her plan. Her mom seems happy having the actor back in the kitchen. Surbhi and her mother start preparing for a delicious South Indian breakfast, Idili. The actor takes care of hygienic by washing her hands. She then starts brushing some oil on the Idli tray. Surbhi further goes on to fill the trays with batter.

In the caption, Surbhi Chandna mentioned that she loves South Indian food. Talking about her mother, the actor said that her mother usually struggles almost every day to cook and prepare Surbhi's favourite healthy recipes. She also added that her mom makes sure that she eats her food well, post her shoot.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram note read as:

When i enter the kitchen to help Mum after longg

South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp

She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily

Shot by - my talented dadu @chandnacp

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' star Surbhi Chandna tries ‘Ex-Bigg Boss contestant’ filter; Watch video

Surbhi Chandna also shared another video featuring her mother, wherein the mother-daughter pair had a small jamming session. The actor and her mother sang the old Bollywood track Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai. Surbhi said, "This woman is my superwoman. Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp

Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here". Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's videos.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' actor Surbhi Chandna shares pictures of her 'between shoots'; see pics

Also Read | From Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan: What were TV celebs up to this week? Find out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.