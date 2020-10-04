Surbhi Chandna Teaches Fans To Apply Subtle Bridal Makeup To Make A Statement; Watch

Television actor Surbhi Chandna currently plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 5. Along with being an actor, Surbhi has a keen interest in fashion. Time and again, the actor has given style and makeup hacks to her Insta-fam. In one such video shared by her, Surbhi was seen shared how to get an apt bridal makeup to make a statement.

Bridal makeup tips courtesy Surbhi Chandna

The clip begins with Surbhi kick-starting the process with eye makeup. The base and foundation were already kept ready and the video straightaway takes fans with her artist helping her get a ‘classy shimmery eyes’. Surbhi is a huge fan of minimalism and hence even with her bridal look, she decided to keep her makeup subtle yet elegant.

With fluttering lashes and bronzers, Surbhi then went on to share a quick makeup hack with fans. The hack includes removing shimmer using double tape. According to the actor, double tape easily wipes off all the shimmer without disturbing or spoiling the makeup. The Naagin star also unveiled that her favourite part which doing makeup is to highlight the cheekbones. Heavy statement jewellery and lots of highlighter complete this elegant look of the actor. Take a look at it here:

To crack the subtle bridal makeup and yet make a statement

This particular bridal makeup will not have a heavy kajal or liner instead we play with classy shimmery eyes with fluttering lashes and lots of highlighter and bronzers to complete the look

Surbhi Chandna’s bridal look

Surbhi Chandna paired her red bridal attire with an emerald green statement jewellery. Maang tikka to choker necklace and bangles, the green colour stand out making her look appear royal. Her lehenga is filled with embroidery work done in sliver shimmery thread. However, the twist of her look was that she paired a ride attire with pink dupatta. The actor has aced the look with a gorgeous plunging neckline blouse. With minimalistic makeup and apt use of colour makes this bridal look of Surbhi distinct. Check it out:

