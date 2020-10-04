Surbhi Chandna Shares Home-made Thai Meal "Kyunki Thailand Chutti Pe Jaa Toh Nahi Sakte"

Not very long ago, people were not allowed to even step out of their houses due to the global pandemic. In such a crisis situation, many suffered to adapt to the new change in their lifestyle. Few celebrities were not only requesting people to stay indoors but were also suggesting ways to make the most of this time. Indian television actor, Surbhi Chandna too left no stone unturned in creating positivity and had proposed many new ways in which people can spend their time. Surbhi Chandna had given her fans a sneak peek into her home-made Thai meal, saying “Thailand Chutti Pe Jaa Toh Nahi Sakte”.

Surbhi Chandna’s home-made Thai meal

Surbhi Chandna took to her official Instagram handle in order to share an IGTV of her home-made Thai meal. The actor shared a video of herself explaining the Thai style Indian Salmon (commonly known as Ravas in India) dish to her fans and followers. Surbhi Chandna captioned the video, “Thai Khana Ghar Pe Kyunki Thailand Chutti Pe Jaa Toh Nahi Sakte This Thai Steamed Indian Salmon with Coriander & Chilli Sauce takes me back to numerous holidays i had in thailand years back Those on a diet this is considered a healthy preparation.. Try it out #thaifood #homemade #lighteating #foodvlogger Chef - @sanjaidhiver Assisted By - @dramaqueenpranavichandna”.

The video starts as Surbhi Chandna reveals that she had an amazingly intense one hour Zumba workout that day. She then revealed that her brother-in-law Sanjay had cooked some great Thai style Indian Salmon dish for her. Explaining the dish she said that the fish has its skin put as it is very good for the hair, skin, and nails of human beings. She also showed that the dish has been dressed in coriander leaves, ginger, and lemon. The dish also has two dips along with it, them being coriander sauce and chilli sauce. Surbhi Chandna ended her video by saying that she can’t wait any longer and is going to eat the Thai style Indian Salmon, as she signed off.

Surbhi Chandna has recently been cast as the lead character in Naagin 5, opposite Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. In the series, the three characters will have no idea about their past connections, but their destiny would have already been decided. In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal, will be seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, that will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience.

