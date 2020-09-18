'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Dons Ethnic Look, Sara Khan Calls Her 'stunner'

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya recently took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her. The actor was seen donning an ethnic look with a floral embroidered saree. Her pastel coloured saree was paired with the same printed full-sleeves blouse. Shraddha Arya’s look was glammed up with statement jewellery. She opted for a classic eyeliner and red lip colour. The actor’s look was completed with a pulled-back middle-parted bun and a bindi.

Shraddha Arya was seen donning different poses while both sitting and standing, flaunting her ethnic look. The actor posted the picture with a beautiful note in Hindi. She wrote, “à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¦à¤¿à¤², à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤•à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¤¬à¤¾à¤°, à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥€à¤œà¥ˆ ðŸ¤Ž”. Fans in huge number complimented Shraddha Arya for her look. Actors like Rashami Desai, Sara Khan, Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar also showered love on Shraddha Arya’s photos. Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post.

Shraddha Arya's dance video

Earlier, Shraddha Arya shared a dance video with her friend. Dressed in a cute crop top and a pair of denim shorts, Shraddha Arya completed her outfit by layering a denim jacket. She opted for an absolute no-makeup look and tied her hair in a high ponytail. Shraddha Arya's friend, on the other hand, wore a denim crop shirt and a pair of jeans. The two friends were seen dancing on Neha Kakkar's hit song Wah wai Wah.

Along with the fun dance video, Shraddha Arya also shared that she was kicking off the weekend by dancing with her best friend. The actor further mentioned the singer of the song, Neha Kakkar, also stating that she was her favourite. Neha Kakkar also complimented Shraddha Arya for her dance video. She commented, "Hehehe.. So Cute and Hot and the same time". Take a look at Shraddha Arya's Instagram post.

Kundali Bhagya episode updates

Currently, Shraddha Arya is winning hearts with her role as Preeta in the television show Kundali Bhagya. Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is widely appreciated by the audience. Kundali Bhagya is also widely loved by the people as it topped the TRP charts last week and this week too. The show airs on Zee TV.

In the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta sleeps in Karan’s bed and he decides to sleep in the balcony. Because of their argument, Karan doesn’t enter the room even when it starts raining. Karan finally asks Preeta’s to open the door and let him in. Preeta asks Karan to change his clothes because they are all wet. Karan changes in the same room as Preeta and tries to kiss her. Mahira who is continuing to spy on Karan and Preeta gets jealous. Later that night, Karan falls sick because of the rain and Preeta takes care of him.

