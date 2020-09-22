Naagin 5's Mohit Sehgal & Dheeraj Dhoopar Meet; Mohit Has An Interesting Take On His Ex

Mohit Sehgal took to his Instagram profile and shared a picture with Dheeraj Dhoopar along with a witty caption. The two actors are the cast of the popular show, Naagin 5 where Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character and Mohit Sehgal’s character belonged to different yugs. So when the two were snapped together, Mohit mentioned in the caption of his picture that they must do a Naagin dance.

Mohit Sehgal's witty thought on meeting Dheeraj Dhoopar

Naagin 5 is a popular show on television and enjoys a huge fan following. Mohit Sehgal’s character in the series is the reincarnated form of Dheeraj Dhooper’s character. So when the two met off-screen at a party, Mohit Sehgal took the opportunity and captioned the picture as "Jab #satyug or #kalyug party mein miley 😜 naagin dance to banta hai". (When Satyug and Kalyug meet at a party, Naagin dance is mandatory).

Mohit Sehgal's Instagram photo

Naagin 5

The show Naagin 5 was kickstarted by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhooper and Mohit Malhotra who portrayed the characters of Adi Naagin, Naag Hriday and Cheel Aakesh, respectively. The show jumped several yugs ahead and is currently being led by Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal.

The new cast members were the reincarnations of the earlier trio. In both the yugs of time, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Sehgal’s characters were portrayed as the villains. Which is why when Mohit Sehgal and Dheeraj Dhooper met at a party, Mohit took the opportunity to put forth a witty caption as the two smiled for the camera.

Mohit Sehgal also posted a couple of group selfies with other actors who were there to attend the birthday party of actor Ridhi Dogra. In the frame, one could see Sanaya Irani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinay Arora, Akshay Dogra along with Mohit Sehgal and Ridhi Dogra. Mohit captioned the picture as:

Happy happy birthday rids. we love you

Stay happy and keep smiling

Mohit Sehgal on the work front

Actor Mohit Sehgal was last seen on the small screen as a contestant for the celebrity dance reality television show, Nach Baliye 9, where he participated with his wife Sanaya Irani. Naagin 5 chronicles the story of love and hatred. The show depicts how Naageshwari, an Aadi Naagin was separated from her lover because of a fight between Cheel and Naag.

