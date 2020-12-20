Dheeraj Dhoopar Is A Total 'water Baby' And These Pictures Are Proof

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, is known to be quite active on social media. His Instagram is filled with pictures from the sea and beaches. A few weeks ago, Dheeraj and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar took a trip to the Maldives and it looks like they didn't get enough of the place. The two met on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in the year 2009 and tied knots in 2016. The couple took some time off from their busy schedule to enjoy their vacation.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram is proof that he is 'water baby'

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram will definitely make you want to hit the beach. He did not leave a chance to share the pictures from when he either hit the beach or his swimming pool. Here are some of his posts that prove the same:

Dheeraj Dhoopar's Maldives trip

Dheeraj Dhoopar, in an interview with Pinkvilla, had mentioned that he and his wife Vinny spent their honeymoon in the Maldives in the year 2017 and it felt good to celebrate their anniversary in the same place. He also added that such vacations give him some family time and also give him a break from his hectic schedule. Have a look at his pictures from the Maldives.

The couple were spending their time in the Hard Rock Hotel. These pictures will surely give #travelgoals for all the couples out there. From coordinating their swimsuits to relaxing on the beach, the couple surely enjoyed their time away.

On the work front

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar's serial Kundali Bhagya is back on track and he recently shared a video from the set. In the video, Dhoopar can be seen entering the set while in the background, CJ's song Whoopty is playing. He greeted his fellow cast members including Shraddha Arya, Abhishek Kapur, and Anjum Faikh, among many others. While sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "Starting the day with my Kundali gang", along with a star-eye emoticon.

