Dheeraj Dhoopar Starts His Day With 'Kundali Gang' Featuring Shraddha Arya; Watch Video

On December 12, popular TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media handle and shared a video, in which he was seen entering the set of his show Kundali Bhagya. Interestingly, in the background, CJ's song Whoopty can be heard. Coming to the video, as Dheeraj entered in the set, he greeted a few of his Kundali Bhagya cast members, including Shraddha Arya, Abhishek Kapur, and Anjum Faikh, among many others. Instagramming the video, Dhoopar wrote a short caption, which read, "Starting the day with my Kundali gang", along with a star-eye emoticon. Scroll down to watch the video:

Dheeraj Dhoopar & his Kundali Gang start their day

So far, the video post has garnered more than 191k views; and is still counting. On the other hand, his co-stars, Abhishek Kapur and Swati Kapoor took to the comments section of his post and registered their response to the video. While Abhishek left a red-heart emoticon Swati went gaga over Dheeraj's ook as she wrote, "You in this look", along with a couple of heart-eye emoticons. Meanwhile, a handful of Instagram users showered love on the comments box as they flooded it with red-heart emoticons.

A peek into Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram

Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps sharing photos and videos on his media wall. In his latest Instagram post, which is a photo-post, Dheeraj was seen sporting a dapper look in an all-black avatar. The picture won thousands of hearts including Dheeraj's actor-wife Vinny Arora.

On the other hand, the media feed of his handle is currently flooded with pictures from his recent vacation to the Maldives with wife Vinny. In numerous videos and photos, Dheeraj is seen channelising his inner water baby as he often struck a pose in or around the poolside area.

Coming to the on-going track of his show Kundali Bhagya, his character Karan recently confronted Sherlyn and provoked her to withdraw her case against Sarla. In the recent episode, which was aired on December 11, Karan and Preeta had a fun banter while Mahira was furious since all her evil plans failed.

