Dheeraj Dhoopar Rings In Karwa Chauth With Wife Vinny, Gives Sneak-peek Into Celebrations

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrated Karwa Chauth with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar in Mumbai. Earlier, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture on his Instagram story as he applied Mehendi on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The annual Karwa Chauth festival is celebrated by Hindu women who observe a fast for their husbands for an entire day. These days, several husbands also observe a fast for their wives out of devotion and love.

Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrates Karwa Chauth with Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar was dressed in a lemon yellow kurta. Vinny Arora Dhoopar, on the other hand, wore a beautiful red saree, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Vinny Arora Dhoopar opted for a red saree with a golden blouse. She accessorised her outfit with gold ornaments. She wore a beautiful choker necklace and matching earrings. She completed her look with red and gold bangles and went for a simple makeup look.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's fans on social media were pretty impressed by his picture with wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar. One Instagram user left a comment alling them 'beautiful couple ever'. One netizen also wished Dheeraj Dhoopar 'Happy Karwa Chauth'. Several other of his fans left heart emojis under their picture sending the lovely couple virtual love. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar tied the knot in 2016 after being together for several years.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar stars in the romantic TV show Kundali Bhagya. He plays the character of Karan Luthra in the show, opposite actor Shraddha Arya who essays the role of Preeta Arora in the show. Kundali Bhagya has been airing since the year 2017, it follows the love story of much-in-love couple Preeta and Karan who are destined to be together but several circumstances and people try to separate them.

