Dheeraj Dhoopar Recreates Popular Dialogue From 'Hum Tum' With Wife Vinny Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar often sets couple goals through his various Instagram posts with his wife Vinny Dhoopar. He often shares adorable pictures with her or videos in which he recreates popular movie dialogues. One such cute video we found on Dheeraj Dhoopar's Instagram is this recreation of a dialogue from the film Hum Tum.

Dheeraj Dhoopar recreates 'Hum Tum' dialogue

Dheeraj Dhoopar recreated the dialogue from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's movie Hum Tum, with his wife Vinny Dhoopar. The dialogues which the two recreated was from the scene when Rani Mukerji gets mad at Saif Ali Khan for staring at another girl. Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Dhoopar were seen in outfits resembling actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's in the film. Rani Mukerji wears a white shirt in the scene, while Saif Ali Khan was seen in a plain black t-shirt and jacket.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Dhoopar somehow managed to make their recreation look more authentic by wearing similar outfits. Vinny Dhoopar wore a funky pair of blue jeans and a black crop top. She completed her look with a white shirt on top, which small prints of cherries on it.

Keeping her hair short like Rani Mukerji in the film, she completed her look with yellow sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Dheeraj Dhoopar wore a plain black t-shirt and a pair of white jeans. He kept his hair simple and went for a pair of white sneakers, to complete his look. To add more style to his outfit, he wore a blue cap and a pair of sunglasses.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is popular for his role as Karan Luthra on Kundali Bhagya. The actor is most popular for his on-screen chemistry with actor Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta Arora. The show Kundali Bhagya aired its first episode in 2017 and has been one of the top romantic daily soaps since then. The show follows the story of Karan and Preeta who fall in love and face many challenges and hardships to stay together.

