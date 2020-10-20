Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares Adorable 'Squad Goals' Picture

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar shared an adorable family photo on Instagram. He shared a picture of him with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar and his pet dog Oreo Dhoopar. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar enjoyed the weekend by the pool and shared a picture on social media mentioning, Squad goals'(sic).

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a picture of his 'Squad'

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife posed for a picture by the pool, while their pet dog Oreo Dhoopar was seen sitting next to them. The Kundali Bhagya actor was dressed in swimming trunks while Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife posed for a picture in a lemon colour swimming costume.

Many of Dheeraj Dhoopar's fans on Instagram left comments under their adorable picture. Many fans left heart emojis under the picture, claiming that they loved the picture. The couple, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife looked cute together in the picture and one Instagram user praised the two, mentioning that they looked 'awesome' together.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar first met on the sets of their show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The couple dated for six years, before tying the knot in 2016. As mentioned in iDiva, Dheeraj Dhoopar said that their love does not need any token and also mentioned how they kept things simple during their wedding.

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the character of Karan Luthra on Kundali Bhagya. The actor has been associated with the show since 2017. He plays the lead role on the show, along with actor Shraddha Arya who plays the character of Preeta Arora. The show Kundali Bhagya revolves around the love story of these two leads and also follows the hardships and challenges they face. Kundali Bhagya is one of the top romantic drama shows in Hindi. Dheeraj Dhoopar's chemistry with Preeta Arora is most talked about on the show.

