Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares A Glimpse Of His 'new Beginnings' On Social Media

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to feature in yet again another music video titled Jogiya. He shared a video of his 'new beginnings' on his social media account. Unlike other Dheeraj Dhoopar's music videos, the actor will be seen in a different avatar in this music video. The song Jogiya, looks like another beautiful love song, as assumed by his various promotional posts on Instagram. Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar's new beginning video on Instagram.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a video of his 'new beginnings'

Dressed like a typical 'Punjabi Munda', Dheeraj Dhopaar looked dapper in his new look, that he shared on the gram. The entire team of Jogiya stood together and prayed to the almighty before starting the shoot. Dheeraj also marked the occasion by breaking a coconut. The co-star of Dheeraj Dhoopar's music video, Smriti Kalra, was also seen in the video, along with other crew of the team.

Along with the video, Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote in the caption, "The Magic of New Beginnings ♥️"(sic). Dheeraj was dressed in a white sherwani and a white jacket and paired it with white pants. He paired his outfit with a bright pink turban and funky sunglasses. Smriti Kalra was dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga and let her hair down.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's TV shows

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been a part of several TV shows. He gained immense popularity after appearing in the daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. He also hosted several reality TV shows like Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Currently, Dheeraj Dhoopar stars on the show Kundali Bhagya, along with actor Shraddha Arya. He plays the character of Karan Luthra, a famous cricketer, on the show, who falls in love with a doctor named Preeta Arora. Kundali Bhagya follows their story as a couple. Currently, on the show, Karan's sister Kritika Luthra is about to get married but Preeta finds out that the boy she's about to get married to, is a cheater and is lying to her.

