'Kundali Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler: Karan Is Disappointed By Preeta's Behaviour

In Kundali Bhagya January 21 episode, Akshay turns the tables and starts blaming Srishti, pointing her character. He tells everyone that Srishti has been eyeing him for a long time and wishes to marry him. Sarla loses her temper and defends Srishti while Preeta lashes at Akshay. Sarla leaves Luthra's house with Karan. Preeta goes out to drop her mother and Sarla warns her to take her next step with utmost care.

Meanwhile, Akshay laughs at Preeta and tells her that if she thinks she's smart, he's smarter than her. Preeta warns Akshay and tells him that she won't spare him, indirectly alerting her about her next move. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Mahira give Ramona updates about everything that happened in the Luthra house. Ramona tells them that Preeta is too smart but Akshay is smarter. Kareena asks Preeta to apologize to Akshay, who had been waiting for the moment. Rakhi tries to back up Preeta but Kareena leads the situation.

'Kundali Bhagya' January 22, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 22 episode, Kritika goes to Preeta and hugs her. She tells her that since everyone has forgotten and forgiven one another, she should consider forgiving and forgetting things for her sake. Preeta is shocked to hear Kritika's humble request but gives in anyway. Meanwhile, Karan comes back home late, after dropping Sarla, Srishti, and Janki home.

Preeta asks what made him come back home so late, to which he replies he got late because of traffic. Later, noticing Karan's cold behavior towards her, she asks him if he's angry at her. Karan asks Preeta how she would have reacted if she was in his place. He then tells her that he's not mad at her but he's disappointed with her.

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs on ZEETV. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. It follows their love story and how they overcome each challenge and obstacle in their life together, as a couple. Currently, on the show, Shraddha Arya is on a quest to expose her to-be brother-in-law Akshay, who has been cheating on her sister-in-law and his wife-to-be, Kritika.

