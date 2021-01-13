'Kundali Bhagya' Cast Is All Decked Up For The Gold-themed Bachelor's Party; See Pics

The actors from the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya are known for their glam on-screen outfits. Their on-screen outfits have always been on point, be it a wedding function at the Luthra house or any other party. Currently, on the show, Kritika and Akshay are about to get married and the Luthras are all decked up for the pre-wedding and wedding functions. For a pre-wedding cocktail party at the Luthra house, the family got dressed in golden theme outfits. Check out some BTS pictures of the Kundali Bhagya cast.

Kundali Bhagya cast looked glamourous in their gold outfits

Shraddha Arya

The lead of the show Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous in her gold outfit. She chose a full-sleeve sequin gown with a plunging neckline. The actor chose a shining golden belt, which held her dress together. She ditched her straight hairstyle and went for a curly hairstyle. The only accessory Shraadha Arya chose was a large pair of glam earrings

Anjum Fakih

Actor Anjum Fakih plays the character of Shraddha Arya's sister on the show Kundali Bhagya. She looked too adorable in her gold sequin dress. Anjum Fakih chose a long fitting gown which gave princess vibes. Anjum went for a glam makeup look to go with her outfit.

Abhishek Kapur who plays the character of Dheeraj Dhoopar's brother in Kundali Bhagya episodes shared a picture with his on-screen rival Mahira (Swati Kapoor). Abhishek Kapur wore a golden formal suit while Swati chose a simple golden gown to go with her glam makeup.

Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared a glimpse of his gold outfit which he will be seen wearing in upcoming Kundali Bhagya episodes. Dheeraj Dhoopar plays the lead role of Karan Luthra on the show. The actor looked dapper in his bling gold outfit and shared a video with on-screen sister-in-law, Sherlyn Luthra.

