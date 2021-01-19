'Kundali Bhagya' January 20, 2021 Spoiler: Preeta Finally Finds Evidence To Expose Akshay?

In Kundali Bhagya January 19 episode, Rakhi invites Akshay's family and Sarla for the cocktail party. The elders are sceptical of joining the party but Rakhi convinces them to join the kids at their celebrations. Srishti, Preeta and Sameer plan to expose Akshay but their plan fails when Akshay deletes all the pictures from his phone. Later, at the party, Akshay meets some of Kritika's friend and finds himself attracted to one of her friend named Meghna.

Meanwhile, Sameer, Preeta and Srishti plan to keep an eye on Akshay. Kritika's friend Megha reveals that she came to the party to meet Karan Luthra. She meets Karan and tells him that she's a huge fan of him. Karan listens to Megha and introduces his wife Preeta, to her. Srishti warns Megha to stay away from her brother-in-law.

Later while dancing, Akshay gets close to Megha and touches her inappropriately. She feels uncomfortable and leaves the dance floor. Akshay follows Megha and Srishti decides to follow them.

Kundali Bhagya January 20, 2021 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya January 20 episode, Srishti finds Akshay and Megha together. She finds Akshay misbehaving with Megha and tries to stop him. Akshay slaps Srishti and she ends up hurting herself. Preeta finds her way to Akshay and Megha and slaps Akshay. She pulls him away from Megha and slaps him. Will Preeta finally find evidence in exposing Akshay?

Kundali Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap that airs on ZEE TV during the weekdays. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. The show revolves around their love story and the challenges they face from some of Karan's family members. Currently, on the show, Karan Luthra's sister Kritika is about to get married to her long time boyfriend Akshay, but Preeta finds out that he's a flirt and has been cheating on Kritika. How will Preeta prove it to the Luthras that Akshay is not a suitable boy for Kritika?

