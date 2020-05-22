Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares A Romantic Video With His Wife Vinny Amid Lockdown

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar has been homebound like most celebrities. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the actor has been spending time at home with his family. He took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable video with his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar. In the video, the couple is seen spending some time with each other and having the time of their life. Check out the romantic video shared by the Kundali Bhagya actor on his Instagram.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny's romantic video

In the one minute 30 seconds video, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar give their fans a glimpse of their life in quarantine. The couple went from playing ludo to watching television together. Vinny Arora Dhoopar is also seen disturbing her husband who tries to work out. In one part of the video, the couple is seen putting on goggles and making funny videos as well.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in lockdown

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar candidly spoke about his life in the COVID-19 lockdown previously and mentioned that he has no quarantine blues because of his pet Oreo and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar. Although he maintains that he misses work, he said that he is glad to be stuck with his wife. Dheeraj Dhoopar complimented Vinny Arora Dhoopar saying that she is an exceptional cook. Dheeraj Dhoopar also said, “I got a chance to spend a lot of time with my wife and my dog. My wife is pampering me with great food, she’s a great cook actually. So, I’m relishing different, different dishes almost daily.”

When asked about what he would like to do after the lockdown is lifted, the Kundali Bhagya actor quickly added that he would love to go on a long drive. In an exclusive interview, Dheeraj Dhoopar stated, “I’m going to take a huge long drive like the longest long drive. I miss getting out and going out in my cars and all. I will meet my parents, my in-laws everyone and go on a long drive. I just hope that one morning I’ll get up and hear good news about the vaccination or something that Corona is over now we can get out without any fear.”

Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar also mentioned that he was reading a lot of new scripts before the lockdown. He mentioned, “I was reading a lot of scripts before lockdown but lockdown happened, this Corona came into our lives and everything got stopped for a moment. I believe it will start soon and I hope everything will come back to us and if anything gets positive you will get to know about it.”

