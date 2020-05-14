EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar: Something Better Awaits Kundali Bhagya Viewers After Lockdown

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, in an exclusive interview, spoke about Kundali Bhagya cast and what the audiences can expect from the show. He also mentioned that he is quite similar to the character he plays, Karan Luthra on the show. He spoke about how he believes that India is a wide country and has a variety of audiences who watch a different variety of shows.

He stated that there is an audience ‘for Naagin kind of shows, we have an audience for Ramayana kind of shows, we have an audience for Kundali Bhagya kind of shows' which are quite similar to the reality. He further added that he thinks that ‘competition is always good' while talking about competition between two television shows. Dheeraj Dhoopar went on to say that despite being off-air for so long, the loyal audiences of Kundali Bhagya will come back to the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar stated, ‘I believe our loyal audience will come back to us and they will give us the support and the love we want.’ In an exclusive candid interview, Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke about Kundali Bhagya’s cast members and the bond he shares with them. He also spoke about the similarities and the difference between his character Karan Luthra and himself. Here's what Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar has to say about Kundali Bhagya and its cast members.

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya was at a crucial mode when lockdown happened, what do you think should the fans expect ones the lockdown is lifted?

''Even I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know how it is going to go ahead story-wise because it’s been almost two months we didn’t shoot and the audience hasn’t watched Kundali Bhagya. So I think we’ll have to start afresh. I don’t know how is it going but I believe we will try something better and nice for the audience to be glued to the screens.''

Karan Luthra acts a lot on impulse, do you do that in real life also?

''I want to use the word impulsive but I am very impatient. I have patience only in my name which is Dheeraj. I think Karan is more patient than Dheeraj. In real life, I am more impatient.''

Kundali Bhagya was on top when it came to TRPs pre lockdown. What do you think has clicked with the audience?

''I think the interpersonal relationships between the characters are very real, it’s a very realistic show. When you speak about Karan Luthra my character, he is a very real character I don’t do any kind of acting when I play Karan so it’s more or less Dheeraj only. I was the captain of my cricket school team and I’m playing cricketer here. This guy is a very doting son he was very flamboyant. I was not very flamboyant during my school days. He just has a huge female fan following I was also a bit of female attention during school and college. So I had an idea how Karan Luthra would be so I think it’s a very realistic show in terms of interpersonal relationships between the characters, the story and the characteristics of the character I think this is what clicked with the audience.''

You have a very good rapport with your Kundali Bhagya co-stars. How are you keeping in touch with them?

''All of us are like a family, we are great friends together and that’s the chemistry which the audience loves about us. I think we became friends on the very first day, all of us. You know Ruhi is a great friend, Shraddha is a great friend, Manit is like a brother, Abhishek is like a brother, Anjum is great. Both the Dadis, I call them Dadi only in the real-life you know I keep calling them in the quarantine because one of the Dadis stays alone so I need to take care of her as well. Sarla Maa, Rakhi Maa, so everybody I called them as Maa, Dadi, Papa like this in real life as well so it’s like a family for us.''

