Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Negative Avatar From Naagin 5’s Latest Promo Has Got Fans Excited; See

Naagin 5 is all set to premiere on Colors TV from August 9, 2020. Hina Khan, who will be seen as the new Naagin in the upcoming season, has been garnering a lot of headlines. Recently, the makers behind Naagin 5 also released Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s look from the show.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: 'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Dheeraj Dhoopar Changes His Look Every 3 Months; Know Why

Fans on Dheeraj Dhoopar’s look from Naagin 5

Recently, the makers behind Hina Khan starrer Naagin 5 released the first looks of Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show. While Hina Khan plays the titular role, Mohit Malhotra looked calm and composed in the poster. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar had a very enraged look. He was sporting long locks in all-black attire.

Take a look at the post here

ALSO READ | Hina Khan's Total Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

As soon as the look was released, several fans of the show could not stop gushing over Dheeraj Dhoopar’s look in the new motion poster. One fan, who was assured that Dheeraj Dhoopar will play the role with full dedication, wrote, “gonna rock it”. Several fans praised Dheeraj Dhoopar for his looks in Naagin 5. Take a look at the other comments that fans had to say:

(Image Source: Balaji Telefilms Instagram)

ALSO READ | Hina Khan’s Look From Naagin 5 Revealed By The Makers In New Promo Video; See Here

Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared a look of himself from Naagin 5. One can spot the actor wearing a locket around his neck and kohl as a part of his eye makeup. Dhoopar also sports an enraged look as he looks directly into the camera with his thick, long locks. Dheeraj Dhoopar also wrote in the caption, “Odd combination of “too good” & “the worst. #naagin5” while sharing the picture.

The latest poster of Naagin 5 features the trio of Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar with the question, “Whose love will win”? Naagin 4 aired its finale last week. The finale saw all the Naagins from the first season, including Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Rashami Desai, come together.

Naagin has gone on to become one of the most popular shows on Indian television over the past few years. Ekta Kapoor had announced during the lockdown that Naagin 4 will be coming to an end soon. She explained how they were not able to do justice to the plot and hence had decided to pull it off the air.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Shukla All Set To Enter 'Naagin 4'? Here Is What Rashami Desai Has To Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.