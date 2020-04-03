Sidharth Shukla All Set To Enter 'Naagin 4'? Here Is What Rashami Desai Has To Say

Bigg Boss 13 ended a few weeks ago but Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla still haven’t mended their relationship. Even while they were inside the house, they were constantly fighting with each other. Reportedly, before the show, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were in a relationship with each other and it did not end on a good note. However, if recent rumours are to be believed then Sidharth Shukla will soon enter Naagin 4 which already stars Rashami Desai.

Rashami Desai reacts to Sidharth Shukla entering Naagin 4

When quizzed about her thoughts on Sidharth Shukla entering Naagin 4, Rashami Desai was quick to add that she does not have any idea about something like this. She even went on to say that this was the first time that she heard something like this. The audience is no doubt excited to see the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on the show.

According to several rumours, Sidharth Shukla has already signed on for Naagin 4. He will join the team once the coronavirus lockdown will come to an end. Sidharth Shukla will reportedly play the role of Shakala aka Rashami Desai’s love interest. They both will try to make things difficult for Brinda and Dev on the show.

Rashami Desai was constantly a topic of discussion when she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While talking about the same, she had said in a previous interview, that she had a difficult time inside the house. Desai even said that her personal life was an open book for the people. She said that she still handled everything and with sheer confidence. She even stated that the show changed her perspective towards things.

On the other hand, Rashami Desai was signed on for Naagin 4 just days after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. She even shot for a few episodes before the shoot was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, while Sidharth Shukla starred in a music video opposite his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song has already become a super hit among fans.

