Hina Khan's Total Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

Over the years, Hina Khan has established herself as one of the leading actors in the Indian television industry. Khan rose to popularity with Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also been a part of numerous films and reality shows until now.

Hina Khan’s net worth

Reportedly, Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry today. She captured all out hearts by portraying the role of the naïve Akshara. According to online media reports, Hina Khan reportedly charges a whopping ₹1 Lakh to ₹1.25 Lakhs for each episode that she is a part of. According to this, reports have also estimated that Hina Khan’s net worth to be around ₹5 million.

Hina Khan kickstarted her career by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She gained a huge amount of popularity due to the same and was welcomed by the audience with open arms. Hina even won several awards for her role in the film including Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress (Popular) and an Indian Telly Awards for Best Fresh New Face (Female).

Since then, Hina Khan has transformed herself into a known face on the television screens. She has been a part of several reality shows as well. She was a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017 and was also the first runner up. Hina Khan was also a part of Bigg Boss 11 and was the first runner up in this too.

Hina Khan is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She plays the role of the antagonist, Komolika Chaubey in the TV series. She is also gearing up for the release of her Bollywood film, Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

