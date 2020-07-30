Hina Khan’s Look From Naagin 5 Revealed By The Makers In New Promo Video; See Here

Hina Khan has been grabbing a lot of attention recently ever since it was speculated that she will be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Many fans are excited and are eagerly awaiting the new season to kick off. In the latest promotional video, the makers behind Naagin 5 have released Hina Khan’s look from the show.

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 5' To Have A Romantic Angle Between 'Hacked' Actors Mohit Malhotra And Hina Khan?

Hina Khan’s look in Naagin 5 out

After much speculation, the makers behind Naagin 5 have finally released a promotional video giving fans a sneak peek into Hina Khan’s look in the show. The video has also confirmed to fans that the new Naagin will be played by Hina Khan. The video has Hina Khan in the whole Naagin attire and she surely looks gorgeous. The video was also captioned, “Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par”.

Take a look at the video here:

ALSO READ | Hina Khan Being 'extra Cautious' In 'scary' COVID-19 Times; Shares Post-shoot Routine

As soon as the video was released, fans were not able to contain their happiness. Several fans took to social media to talk about how Hina Khan is the apt person for the role. Fans are also using the hashtag #Naagin5WithHinaKhan as they talk about the same. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans:

Hina Khan as Naagin

Long time we wanted Hina as Naagin

But this time she agreed to Launch Season 5

Surely this season gonna be game changer & roller coaster ride for viewers

All the very best @eyehinakhan & @ektarkapoor the dynamic duo of Indian Television#Naagin5WithHinaKhan — MahjabeenRizvi✨ PRIHINA HinaPriyank + ASIM Lover (@GauharKushal3) July 30, 2020

Hina's Naagin look jewellery 😍😍 I think main look is still not revealed and this jewellery looks really good 🔥#Hinakhan #Naagin5WithHinaKhan pic.twitter.com/PmPKfc8nfK — ✨ (@iMuzish) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 5' New Poster Out: Fans Wonder If It's Hina Khan As 'Icchadhari Naagin'

Areyyyy yaaar they'll make me watch #Naagin5 now 😭😭

Gotta prep myself cause i'll look dumb shipping it but its for @eyehinakhan ❤ so chalta ha I#HinaKhan https://t.co/VOh3k0gaSI — Arru⚡ (@itsmearrunima) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 finale is yet to be aired. The season finale will bring the previous season’s Naagins together. The finale episode of Naagin 4 will star Adaa Khan from the first two seasons and Surbhi Jyoti from the third season along with Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai of the current season. Naagin has gone on to become one of the most popular shows on Indian television over the past few years.

Ekta Kapoor had announced during the lockdown that Naagin 4 will be coming to an end soon. She explained how they were not able to do justice to the plot and hence had decided to pull it off air. Naagin 5, on the other hand, will also star Hina Khan’s Hacked co-star Mohit Malhotra in a pivotal role. The release date of Naagin 5 is yet to be announced by the makers.

ALSO READ | Dheeraj Dhoopar Roped In To Play The Role Of A Serpent In Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.