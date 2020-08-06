Dipika Kakar's Net Worth As 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Actor Rings In Her Birthday; Read

Dipika Kakar has come a long way in the television industry. She played the lead role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka which aired from 2011 to 2018. After which, she became a household name in the industry. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of several shows. Here's a look at Dipika Kakar's net worth details.

Dipika Kakar's net worth

As per the report of Trendcelebsnow.com, Dipika Kakar's net worth is approximately Rs 7 to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Dipika Kakar's net worth is apprehensive of her appearances in television shows. The actor kick-started her acting career with her debut in the television show titled Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. In the show, she essays the role of Lakshmi. After which, Dipika was also seen in the show, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Dipika Kakar shot to fame after playing the character of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Not only this, but Kakar also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 12. She emerged as the winner in 2018. Check out her pic.

(Source: ms.dipika Instagram)

In 2018, Dipika was roped in for J. P. Dutta's directorial, Paltan. With the film, she made her Bollywood debut. Paltan also stars Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, Jackie Shroff among others.

Apart from daily soaps, the actor also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. In 2017, she participated in Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib Ibrahim. She made guest appearances in shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Kundali Bhagya, Nach Baliye 9 among others. She was last seen in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover. The show was very well received by the audience.

Dipika Kakar's birthday

As Dipika celebrates her birthday today, wishes have been pouring in on social media. On her special day, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim baked a cake for her and also decorated the house with balloons and flowers. Dipika shared a series of photos on her Instagram feed and penned a note for Shoaib. She thanked Shoaib for always pampering her and for making her feel extra special. Kakar added a fun remark and expressed that could never imagine that Shoaib would step into the kitchen.

