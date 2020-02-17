Forget BB 13, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai BEAT Sidharth Shukla In The Social Media Race

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 has certainly created history this year. From violent fights to cancelled tasks, Bigg Boss 13 contestants managed to grab headlines every other day. The popular and controversial show hosted by Salman Khan, reportedly, was also one of the highest-rated seasons in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13, which was nothing short of an exciting journey, came to its conclusion on February 15, 2020.

While Sidharth Shukla took the trophy home, Asim Riaz, who was the first runner-up, also received a lot of love from fans. Even though Sidharth grabbed the winning title, contestants like Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai too won a million hearts as the show ended. While Sidharth may have taken home the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai have managed to defeat Sidharth in the social media race. Here's how:

Shehnaaz Gill currently has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram which is more than Sidharth Shukla's followers on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 13 winner has over 1.9 followers on Instagram.

Rashami Desai has 2.6 million followers, whereas Sidharth has close to 1.9 followers on Instagram. Check out a pic of Rashami's followers on Instagram below.

First-runner up Asim Riaz has 1.7 million followers. He is fast inching close to reach Sidharth Shukla's followers.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, meanwhile possess 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

It will be interesting to witness Sidharth's future endeavours after winning the coveted Bigg Boss 13 trophy

Sidharth has garnered an enviable popularity after his stint on the show where he ultimately became the winner. It will be interesting to witness what further remains in store for him. He has also reportedly revealed in an interview with an online portal that even though he was not perfect on the show, he showed his real side. Are you going to miss Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comments section.

