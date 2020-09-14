CarryMinati In Relationship With Avneet Kaur? Latter’s Post Hints The Same

CarryMinati is one of the most popular YouTubers and often grabs a lot of buzz due to his roast videos. But this time, the YouTuber has been garnering some eyeballs for his alleged relationship with social media sensation and actor Avneet Kaur. Speculations have been rife that something has been 'cooking up' between the two and Avneet's latest Instagram post only fuels up these speculations.

Avneet Kaur's latest post has a CarryMinati connection

Talking about Avneet's latest post, she shared some series of stunning pictures of herself from a photoshoot. The picture has her sporting a sky blue tank top along with black jeans. The Ek Muthi Asman actor can be seen further complementing the look with some neckpieces and blue nail paints. Her wavy hair and bold makeup further add to the glam quotient. But it was her caption which caught some eyeballs.

She captioned the pictures stating, 'Carryminati ke roast jaisi hit hai Gym daily jaaye billo fit fit fit hai.' She also added chocolate emoji and a fire emoji with the same. One of the fans stated jokingly that Carryminati will slap copyright with the caption while one of the users stated that she should have also tagged the Youtuber. Take a look at the post shared by the Savitri Ek Prem Kahaani actor along with the reactions of some fans to the same.

Avneet Kaur left 'Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

For the unversed, Avneet enjoys a massive fan-following on social media and was also one of the most popular Tik Tokers. While CarryMinati aka Ajey Nager is hailed as one of the most celebrated YouTubers enjoying a subscription of around a whopping 25.5 million followers. It will be interesting to witness if something is indeed brewing between the two. The two have not yet revealed the same. Avneet's chemistry with her Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga co-star, Sidharth Nigam was also much appreciated by the masses.

They were also seen together in the show, Chandra Nandini. Avneet left many fans heartbroken after she announced of leaving the show, Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. There were also rumors of her dating Sidharth on the sets of the show but their parents went on to deny the same.

