'Bigg Boss 14' announces its grand premiere date; fans excited to watch host Salman Khan

Finally, the wait is over and superstar Salman Khan is returning with his much-watched reality show, Bigg Boss 14 on October 3. The official Instagram handle of Colors TV announced the exciting news along with a small promo video featuring host Salman Khan. In the promo, the actor spoke about the twists and turns that the show will witness this year with all the high-end drama.

Bigg Boss 14 premiere date unveiled

In the video, the host Salman Khan Khan is seen giving away the date of the show's grand premiere, which is on, October 3, 2020, Saturday at 9 pm. In the short clip, Salman’s hands, legs can be seen chained, and his face is covered with a mask. He says, “boredom will be smashed, tensions will be gone, stress will vanish”. The channel captioned the promo video and wrote that every problem of 2020 will be smashed by the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday, 9 PM.

Several fans of the reality show who were excited after hearing the news quickly commented under the post and expressed their enthusiasm. One of the users wrote that he cannot wait to watch the actor and the contestants. Another user wrote, “Excited can’t wait.” A third follower chimed in and wrote that finally, Salman Khan is back with another season. Another die heart fan of the show wrote, “waiting so badly.”

The reality show was supposed to go on-air in the month of September but due to the pandemic, it got delayed by a month. The participants will be quarantined in different hotels, and after their COVID tests come out clear, they will be allowed to get inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Reports by Mumbai Mirror have indicated that Salman Khan will start shooting the first episode of Bigg Boss 2020 on October 1 at Film City (Goregoan, Mumbai). As usual, the show will be filmed before the date it is actually televised. A source close to the show added that the show's starting episode was shot a day in advance as it helped keep the Bigg Boss 14 contestants' identity a secret. But in Bigg Boss 2020, the shoot will happen a few days before as times are 'unprecedented'. The source also added that this time the shoot will happen three days in advance, according to the portal.

