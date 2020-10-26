Who Is Ruchikaa Kapoor? All You Need To Know About Shaheer Sheikh's Rumoured Girlfriend

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Shaheer Sheikh who was rumoured to be dating Ruchikaa Kapoor seems to have recently hinted about being in a relationship with her. Shaheer took to his social media handle and shared a picture of her where she is seen flaunting in her curls. Ruchikaa is Balaji Motion Pictures’ Creative Producer & Executive Vice President. Here's everything you need to know about Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Who is Ruchikaa Kapoor?

Ruchikaa Kapoor was born on June 21, 1988, in Mumbai. She did her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School. Ruchikaa received a Bachelor Of Arts (B.A.) degree in English Literature from Jai Hind College. As of now, Ruchikaa Kapoor's age is 32 years.

Ruchikaa is also the Creative Producer & Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. As a creative producer, she has also worked in several movies including Veere Di Wedding, and Laila Majnu. She has also been part of Kangana Ranaut- Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya, Siddharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi, Bhumi Pednekar's recent release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Dream Girl.

In the year 2014, Ruchikaa Kapoor was appointed as the Marketing Head for Balaji Motion Pictures. With this, she became the youngest female to be given such a post in a major motion picture studio. Following this, Ruchikaa also headed the marketing campaigns of various movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Veere Di Wedding, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain.

Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram post

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh posted Ruchikaa Kapoor's picture by addressing her as ‘my girl’. The actor captioned the post stating, "Mommy there is something in the backyard... #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls." (sic). Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram post below:

Ruchikaa Kapoor's photos

Ruchikaa Kapoor along with various TV actors also shares a warm bond with film them. She has also posted several pictures of herself along with some well-known celebrities of the TV and Hindi film industry. Have a look at Ruchikaa Kapoor's Instagram pictures below.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh recently appeared in the song named Ae Mere Dil. He was paired alongside Tejasswi Prakash. Composed by Jeet Ganguli, the song was sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar. Song's lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is bankrolled by Jeet Gannguli’s production house Vibraphone Entertainment.

Sharing the track, the makers wrote, ''The song talks about how some events in life, can make it difficult for you to trust people, especially loved ones. Every broken heart gets a second chance, it is up to you to embrace it.'' Besides this, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen with Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and others in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The last episode of the romantic family drama show aired on October 17.

