Shaheer Sheikh Calls Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor 'his Girl'; Netizens Gush Over The Duo

On October 25, Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram and posted two pictures of his rumoured girlfriend- Ruchikaa Kapoor. It looked like the actor smartly hinted at his relationship by calling her 'his girl'. Firstly, Shaheer posted a photo in which she was seen hiding her face with her curly hair. Interestingly, in the next snap, she was seen posing in a casual denim dress teamed with white sneakers. Sharing the photos, Sheikh wrote, 'Mommy there is something in the backyard. Never mind it’s my girl'.

As soon as Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram post was up, fans swooned over the post and assumed that the former confirmed his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Not only fans but his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars also rushed to drop endearing comments. Ekta Kapoor, Kaveri Priyam, Aly Goni, Ritvik Arora, Pearl V Puri, Pooja Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and many others reacted to the post.

Supriya Pilgoankar quipped, 'Your girl has a great sense of humour, very rare to find. What a sport'. Chaitali Lokesh Gupte wrote, 'Love you both'. The comments on the post hinted that the two stars are dating. Fans were quick to repost the photos on social media. A tweet read, 'Shaheer just made it official, OMG'.

Shaheer: 'Never mind it’s my girl'

Netizens pour love

Reports about the duo's relationship often surfaced on the internet; however, they remained tight-lipped about it. On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh recently appeared in the song titled Ae Mere Dil, alongside Tejasswi Prakash. Composed by Jeet Ganguli, the song is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar. Ae Mere Dil song's lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and the song is bankrolled by Jeet Gannguli’s production handled by Vibraphone Entertainment.

Sharing the track, the makers wrote,'The song talks about how some events in life, can make it difficult for you to trust people, especially loved ones. Every broken heart gets a second chance, it is up to you to embrace it'. More so, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen with Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and others in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The last episode of the show aired on October 17.

