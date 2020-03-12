Shehnaaz Gill Wanted To Doll Up Like Katrina For 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?' Details Inside

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name in the Indian television industry. She is currently being seen in a reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?’ The show also features Paras Chhabra and the show follows a format where both the celebrities are looking for their suitable life partners from among the many suitors who are also part of the show. Read on to know the latest update that has created a buzz among the fans on television.

Shehnaaz Gill as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'

When Shehnaaz Gill entered the Bigg Boss house last year, show host Salman Khan introduced her to the viewers as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan too nodded his head in agreement. Apparently, Shehnaaz Gill is quite popular in Punjab and she loves the Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, because of which throughout the whole season she was addressed as 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.'

Katrina Kaif's make-up artist confirmed the news

According to reports by several media portals, the make-up artist of Katrina Kaif, Subhash Singh, received a call to doll up Shehnaaz Gill’s face just like Katrina Kaif for the reality show. But Subhash Singh had prior commitments due to which he could not make time for this new assignment. Subhash Singh opened up to a media portal and revealed a few details about the incident. Subhash confirmed that he had got a call from Shehnaaz’s new show to do her make-up. He added to his comments that though he could not take it up, he is looking forward to working with her in the future.

