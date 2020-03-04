Shehnaaz Gill Has Massive Fight With Shehbaaz Gill On 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'; Watch

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehaaz Gill got to feature in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The swayamvar is going to welcome Shehbaaz Gill in tonight’s episode i.e. on March 4, 2020. The recent promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge reveals that the brother-sister duo is going to get involved in a massive fight.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo begins with Shehnaaz Gill warning her brother Shehbaaz Gill about how she will remove her from the show if he continues uttering nonsensical things. Shehnaaz Gill also goes on to say that she isn’t a kid and that Shehbaaz Gill has got the opportunity to be on the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge only because of her.

Shehbaaz Gill, in return, angrily replies saying “Jyada na boliyo” which translates to “Don’t talk too much”. Shehnaaz Gill is also seen replying that if he had so much ego then Shehbaaz Gill shouldn’t have come to the show. Towards the end of this recent Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo, both the siblings are seen crying inconsolably.

The promo has left the viewers wanting to know the reason behind why the siblings are fighting. Shehnaaz Gill shares an amazing rapport with brother Shehbaaz Gill, but this promo has left fans stumped to see the duo fighting. Have a look at the recent promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge here:

About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a matrimonial show that airs on Colors Channel. The show features Bigg Boss 13 finalists Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill on a hunt for a perfect life partner. The show is currently hosted by Gautam Gulati. It was formerly hosted by Maniesh Paul. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are both locked in a house with five potential partners. Over a period of 13 weeks, both Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will try to find a suitable partner for themselves.

