Shivin Narang Rejected 'Bigg Boss 13' Because He Was 'creatively' Not Happy?

TV actor Shivin Naranag, who has been grabbing the headlines from the past few weeks, won the hearts of the audience with his performance in the Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2. Shivin has often talked about choosing Beyhadh 2 over Bigg Boss 13. Recently, a report by a leading news portal also threw some light on the same, as Shivin revealed that creative happiness was the main reason for picking up Beyhadh 2 and not participating in Bigg Boss 13.

Shivin Narang talks about rejecting Bigg Boss 13

In a report, published by an entertainment portal, Shivin Narang stated that as an actor he would always choose fiction dramas over reality shows. Shivin further added that he is not a person who takes projects or shows because of its popularity or success. Above all, what truly matters to Shivin is how he can showcase his craft and skills through serials.

Talking about his preference and comfort, he also mentioned that he wanted to be creatively happy in the first place. Concluding his conversation, Shivin said that he has no regrets for rejecting Bigg Boss 13.

For the unversed, the 13th season of Salman Khan's popular show, Bigg Boss, started its run from September 2019. Meanwhile, the sequel of Jennifer Winget's popular thriller show Beyhadh went on-air from December 2, 2019. Though the show was struggling to top TRP charts, it received immense love from the audience on the internet.

Recently, when the channel and makers decided and announced that the show has been axed, fans flooded the internet with requests to give a proper ending to the show. The lead actors, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, also expressed their disappointment but apparently accepted the decision for the safety of people.

Talking about Beyhadh 2, apart from Jennifer and Shivin, it also featured Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry along with Rajat Verma, Nikunj Malik, Kangan Baruah Nangia, and many other popular faces. The channel broadcasted the last episode of the show on March 31, 2020. The plot of the series revolved around Maya, who crosses all the limits in the name of hate to seek revenge from a successful businessman Mrityunjay Roy.

