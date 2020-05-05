Shivin Narang Injured After Accidentally Falling At Home; Taken To Hospital: Reports

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has triggered fans' worry with reports suggesting that the actor has been injured again, on Sunday.

Shivin Narang admitted to a hospital

Reportedly, Shivin Narang fell at him home and injured himself on a glass table on Sunday. The actor was rushed to the hospital after the incident. The report added that his situation is stable and due to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, not even his parents are allowed to be with him. Meanwhile, a formal statement from Shivin is yet to be issued, and will be updated here when out.

Interestingly, Shivin Narang visited the same hospital five-months back, when he was injured on the sets of Beyhadh 2. For the unversed, while shooting an outdoor sequence for the thriller-drama, Shivin suffered a hairline fracture. Reportedly, the team of Beyhadh 2 was shooting a sequence near an under-construction building. Later, in an interview with a news portal, Shivin said that he is grateful that nothing major happened on the sets.

Talking about the professional front, his on-going show, Beyhadh 2 has been axed from the channel due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Reacting to the same, in a media interaction he said that he wished the team would have completed the end as it could do justice to the show and the viewers. But considering the present situation, not only the makers of his show but the entire entertainment industry is suffering.

