'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Premieres Today: Everything About Its New Rules & Regulations

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati will start premiering from today, i.e. on Monday, September 28. Although most of the game-show pattern remains unchanged, the brand new twelfth season will see slight changes in the rules, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also, this will be the first-ever year that the legendary host won’t be accompanied by the studio audience. Here’s everything that you need to know about Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Which rules have been changed in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12?

Following the protocols laid down by the Centre, the new season will not be open to studio audiences this year. All the rules and lifelines remain unchanged apart from Audience Poll. The ardent fans would know that in all the previous seasons, whenever the contestants chose to seek help from the audience using a lifeline, everyone present in the studio were obliged to help the contestant with a voting poll.

Since this year the studio will remain empty, the option ‘Audience Poll’ has been replaced with ‘Video a Friend’. The other three lifelines that the contestant can use will be 50:50, Flip The Question, and Ask The Expert. Along with this, the fastest fingers first contest will see a reduction in the number of participants, so as to reduce the crowd.

Where can one watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12?

Just like every year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air on Sony TV Channel. Apart from this, viewers can also enjoy watching the show on SonyLiv App and SonyLiv.com. One needs to have a mandatory subscription to watch the show on SonyLiv App. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will also stream for free on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

What are the precautions taken by the organisers?

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the director of the show revealed that the control rooms of the show have been ‘modified’. It now has glass partitions, along with this, all the unit head and crew members will have to wear PPE suits. Everyone who will be present on-set will have to undergo regular temperature checks and oxygen monitoring.

