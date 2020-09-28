Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When And Where To Watch The First Episode

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming back with its 12th season on September 28, 2020. The first episode of the show will be aired on Monday, September 28 on Sony TV. Reportedly, the 77-year-old has been shooting non-stop for the show and pulled off an almost 17 hour-shift for a few days. Read on to know where and when to watch KBC 12:

Where and when to watch KBC premiere episode

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan have the option to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Sony TV. The game show can also be seen on its live-streaming platform Sonyliv app. A user can download Sonyliv app or log on to Sonyliv.com, and watch the Live channel on their phones or laptops. However, for this service, one has to subscribe to the premium services od Sony Liv. However, subscribers of Jio and Airtel can watch KBC 12 live streaming for free on Jio TV and Airtel TV, respectively.

Amitabh Bachchan shot registration promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 from home. However, the shooting stalled for a few days when the actor tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Big B was discharged from the hospital on August 2, 2020, once he tested negative for COVID-19. After that, the actor bounced back quickly and returned to the sets of KBC 12 soon after.

About the show Kaun Banega Crorepati

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati. In this game show, the host gives contestants the chance to answer a series of questions based on any topic from general knowledge to current affairs to win a cash prize. Each question at different levels of the game holds a particular prize amount. The contestants are also given a chance to quit the show and are given four options.

The number of contestants for the fastest finger first option has now been reduced to eight people as the seats need to be at a distance to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19. Moreover, there will be no live audience on the show, and the sitting area has also been retained. But, the KBC 12 contestants are allowed to bring along just one family member. The new season will emphasize on turning ‘setbacks’ into ‘comebacks’, which means the new season will see several contestants who have been hit hard with novel coronavirus lockdown. Besides this, the lifeline’ audience poll’ has been replaced with an option of ‘video-a-friend’. From registrations to auditions, everything has been conducted online because of this challenging phase of the lockdown.

