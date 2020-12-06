Did You Know Aly Goni And Asim Riaz's Friendship Goes Way Back? See Their Old Pic

TV actor Aly Goni and former reality show contestant Asim Riaz's friendship goes way back. Recently, a fan club of Asim shared an old picture of Aly Goni and Asim with a female friend, on Twitter. The image was then retweeted by Aly himself as well. Take a look at this picture which seems like it goes way back to 2010.

Aly Goni and Asim Riaz's old pic shows the duo's friendship timeline

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Aly Goni and ex-reality show contestant/model Asim Riaz's fans were surprised to see that the two celebrities' friendship dates back to before they became famous. Check out this response on Aly Goni's Twitter.

Aly Goni rose to fame after appearing in the Star Plus television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show recently went off air. Later, Aly was also praised for his performance in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 alongside his former girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz rose to fame after he ended up as the runner up in the Colors reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Being a model by profession, Asim also ended up featuring in many hit music videos post his stint on the TV show.

Take a look at the reactions of his fans when Aly replied to the tweet by Shivani Bansal.

On the work front, Aly Goni who was last seen in the special episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, is all set to make his digital debut with Boney Kapoor’s upcoming web show Zidd which also stars actor Amit Sadh. Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India was hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and featured other prominent stars from the industry including Nia Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, and others.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz is currently busy with his new projects, he was recently seen in a post with DJ Snake, indicating future collaboration between the popular DJ and the model.

Asim Riaz has modelled for many TV commercials and after his successful stint on the TV show, he has appeared in three music videos with his rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. He was seen in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Kalla Sohna Nai as well as Khayal Rakha Kar. Their music videos grabbed huge attention after their romantic stint on the Colors reality show.

