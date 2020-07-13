Did You Know Amit Bhatt Aka Bapuji From 'TMKOC' Is Younger Than Dilip Joshi?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. It has garnered a huge fan following. It premiered back in 2008 and features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Amit Bhatt, and others in the lead roles. Read more to know about an interesting detail of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s cast here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trivia

TMKOC cast comprises of several actors and the show is set in Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a fictional place in Mumbai. In the show, Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada, a successful businessman who runs Gada Electronics whereas Amit Bhatt plays the character of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Jethalal’s father.

Bhatt, who is known for shows like Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, Funny Family.com, Gupshup Coffee Shop, and F.I.R., was born in August 1972.

On the other hand, Dilip Joshi, who is known for films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Khiladi 420, was born in the year 1968. It means that Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Bapuji in the show, is younger than Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Bapuji's son in the T show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is praised for several reasons. One of them is the chemistry that the characters have. The show features over 15 regular characters. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been praised for its unique tone and humour. The show has been running for over a decade.

The show has over 2950 episodes to date and more episodes are expected to release. It is one of the most-watched Indian television shows in history.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs from Monday to Friday on SAB TV. The show has also been dubbed in Marathi for the Marathi audience. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been kept on a pause. Fans are highly eager to watch new episodes of the show.

