Did You Know Jennifer Winget Appeared In Bollywood Films Before 'Phir Se...'?

Jennifer Winget, the charming actress, who has excelled in her career on Indian television, is now also becoming a prominent part of the Hindi film industry. She got her first film as a lead actress, Phir Se, which released on Netflix in 2018. But did you know that she has also appeared in several other Bollywood films much before Phir Se? Read on to find out.

Jennifer Winget's Movies

Jennifer Winget had starred as the lead actress in the Netflix film Phir Se, which was released in 2018. The other lead in the film was Kunal Kohli, who had also co-directed it. However, much before Phir Se, Jennifer Winget had also appeared in Hindi films, as a child actress. Her first movie in the industry was the 1995 Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer, Akele Hum Akele Tum, where she played the role of a schoolgirl.

Later, in 1997, Jennifer Winget appeared in the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Jennifer starred as one of the three main kids in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya, starring Manisha Koirala and Arvind. Her last film as a child actor was the 2003 Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starrer, Kuchh Na Kaho.

Jennifer Winget's Serials

Jennifer’s first role in an Indian television serial was in the children’s show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. After that, she appeared in multiple shows, but her biggest break was as Sneha Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After that role, she became much recognised among the Indian audiences and starred in multiple TV shows. She also hosted many reality shows, like Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Dekh India Dekh and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla.

Jennifer Winget’s lead role as Kumud in the show Saraswatichandra was one of the most loved roles in television shows. Saraswatichandra had a very successful run in 2013-14. Two years later, Jennifer appeared in what became her best performance till date - the psycho-thriller TV show, Beyhadh. Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh received so much love and acclaim, including the praises for her role as Maya, that it soon got renewed for a second season. The second season of Beyhadh also got just as much love and Jennifer also received as many praises.

She made her digital debut with the mystery thriller series Code-M on ZEE5. Code-M also got much appreciation from its viewers, who also loved Jennifer in the series. The actress recently announced the second season of the show, which is currently in making.

