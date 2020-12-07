Jennifer Winget Posts 'sun-kissed' Pictures, Mesmerised Fans Say 'That Stare'

On December 5, 2020, actor Jennifer Winget uploaded three sunset-themed pictures of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the posted pictures, the actor was posing in her white off-shoulder sweatshirt with sunset scenery in the background. In the three pictures, she worded the captions out in a way that the words read “sun-kissed sunset”. She got many comments appreciating the winter vibes that were evident in the pictures.

Jennifer Winget's Instagram handle has a lot of selfies clicked by the actor herself. The three-part post that she uploaded on her handle showed her standing on her balcony. Here is the picture of Jennifer Winget posing in her sun-kissed sweatshirt.

Jennifer Winget's Photos

The sunset pictures posted by Jennifer Winget got a lot of comments from fans and followers, who appreciated both the winter-themed dress and the sun-kissed theme in the background. The expression on Jennifer Winget's photos was confident yet subtle, which got the attention of a lot of followers. Some of the enthusiastic fan comments on Jennifer Winget's Instagram handle said that she has “such an alluring personality,” and that fans “completely love it and respect it”. The posts were filled with more comments like “fabulous”, “stunning”, and “my angel”.

Jennifer Winget's TV shows also showed her in a similar light, owing to which fans and followers specifically mentioned the alluring quality of her personality. They mentioned that the actor was indeed one of their favourites from the TV screen for the very reason that the subtleness of her characters impressed them greatly. More of the comments hinted towards the love the fans hold towards the actor, saying that she “made their day with her beauty” and uplifted their mood. They also mentioned that Jennifer’s face itself “brings happiness to heart”. Some comments were as passionate as to admit that the fans were “obsessed with this photoshoot.

Jennifer Winget on the professional front

Fans of Jennifer Winget's TV shows also posted comments asking if she would be back on screen with Bepannah. However, as of yet, the actor is working on Code M, an Indian drama web series available on ZEE5. Additionally, she often discusses experiences from her previous TV shows like Beyhadh and Saraswatichandra, two of her most popular TV shows.

